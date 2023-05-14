Football: English Premier League table

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's 1300 GMT matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 35 27 4 4 92 31 85 Arsenal 35 25 6 4 83 39 81 Newcastle 35 18 12 5 63 31 66 Man Utd 35 20 6 9 51 41 66 ------------------------------------------- Liverpool 35 18 8 9 67 42 62 Tottenham 36 17 6 13 65 59 57 ------------------------------------------- Aston Villa 36 17 6 13 48 44 57 ------------------------------------------- Brighton 33 16 7 10 63 45 55 Brentford 36 13 14 9 54 45 53 Fulham 36 15 6 15 52 49 51 Chelsea 35 11 10 14 36 41 43 Crystal Palace 36 11 10 15 37 46 43 Wolves 36 11 7 18 30 52 40 Bournemouth 36 11 6 19 37 69 39 West Ham 36 10 7 19 38 52 37 Nottm Forest 36 8 10 18 36 67 34 Everton 36 7 11 18 32 56 32 ---------------------------------------------- Leeds 36 7 10 19 46 71 31 Leicester 35 8 6 21 49 64 30 Southampton 36 6 6 24 31 66 24 - relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and sixth place in Europa League, seventh place in Europa Conference League, bottom three relegated

