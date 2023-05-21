UrduPoint.com

Football: English Premier League Table

Published May 21, 2023

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 35 27 4 4 92 31 85 -- champions Arsenal 37 25 6 6 83 43 81 Newcastle 36 19 12 5 67 32 69 Man Utd 36 21 6 9 52 41 69 ---------------------------------------- Liverpool 37 19 9 9 71 43 66 Brighton 35 17 7 11 67 49 58 ---------------------------------------- Aston Villa 37 17 7 13 49 45 58 ---------------------------------------- Tottenham 37 17 6 14 66 62 57 Brentford 37 14 14 9 57 46 56 Fulham 37 15 7 15 54 51 52 Crystal Palace 37 11 11 15 39 48 44 Chelsea 35 11 10 14 36 41 43 Wolves 37 11 8 18 31 53 41 Bournemouth 37 11 6 20 37 70 39 West Ham 36 10 7 19 38 52 37 Nottm Forest 37 9 10 18 37 67 37 Everton 37 7 12 18 33 57 33 ---------------------------------------- Leeds 36 7 10 19 46 71 31 Leicester 36 8 6 22 49 67 30 Southampton 36 6 6 24 31 66 24 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and sixth place in Europa League, seventh place in Europa Conference League, bottom three relegated

