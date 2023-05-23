Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 36 28 4 4 93 31 88 -- champions Arsenal 37 25 6 6 83 43 81 Newcastle 37 19 13 5 67 32 70 Man Utd 36 21 6 9 52 41 69 ---------------------------------------- Liverpool 37 19 9 9 71 43 66 Brighton 36 18 7 11 70 50 61 ---------------------------------------- Aston Villa 37 17 7 13 49 45 58 ---------------------------------------- Tottenham 37 17 6 14 66 62 57 Brentford 37 14 14 9 57 46 56 Fulham 37 15 7 15 54 51 52 Crystal Palace 37 11 11 15 39 48 44 Chelsea 36 11 10 15 36 42 43 Wolves 37 11 8 18 31 53 41 West Ham 37 11 7 19 41 53 40 Bournemouth 37 11 6 20 37 70 39 Nottm Forest 37 9 10 18 37 67 37 Everton 37 7 12 18 33 57 33 ---------------------------------------- Leicester 37 8 7 22 49 67 31 Leeds 37 7 10 20 47 74 31 Southampton 37 6 6 25 32 69 24 -- relegated Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and sixth place in Europa League, seventh place in Europa Conference League, bottom three relegated