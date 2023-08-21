Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Brighton 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 Man City 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Brentford 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 Liverpool 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 Tottenham 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 Newcastle 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 5 5 3 Nottm Forest 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Man Utd 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Fulham 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 West Ham 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Bournemouth 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Sheff Utd 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Luton 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 Burnley 1 0 0 1 0 3 0Wolves 2 0 0 2 1 5 0Everton 2 0 0 2 0 5 0