Football: English Premier League Table
September 01, 2023
London, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :English Premier League table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 West Ham 3 2 1 0 7 3 7 Tottenham 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 Brighton 3 2 0 1 9 5 6 Aston Villa 3 2 0 1 8 6 6 Man Utd 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Brentford 3 1 2 0 6 3 5 Chelsea 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 Fulham 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 Newcastle 3 1 0 2 6 4 3 Nottm Forest 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 Wolves 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Bournemouth 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 Sheff Utd 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Burnley 2 0 0 2 1 6 0Luton 2 0 0 2 1 7 0Everton 3 0 0 3 0 6 0