Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): West Ham 4 3 1 0 9 4 10 Man City 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 Tottenham 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 Liverpool 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Arsenal 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 Brighton 3 2 0 1 9 5 6 Aston Villa 3 2 0 1 8 6 6 Man Utd 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Brentford 3 1 2 0 6 3 5 Chelsea 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 Crystal Palace 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 Fulham 3 1 1 1 3 5 4 Newcastle 3 1 0 2 6 4 3 Nottm Forest 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 Wolves 3 1 0 2 2 5 3 Bournemouth 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 Sheff Utd 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 Burnley 2 0 0 2 1 6 0Luton 3 0 0 3 2 9 0Everton 3 0 0 3 0 6 0

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

3 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

12 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

12 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

12 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

12 hours ago
Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

12 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

12 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

12 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

12 hours ago
 Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijack ..

Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

12 hours ago
 Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Departme ..

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) to abide by LHC verd ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous