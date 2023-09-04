Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM
London, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man City 4 4 0 0 11 2 12 Tottenham 4 3 1 0 11 4 10 Liverpool 4 3 1 0 9 3 10 West Ham 4 3 1 0 9 4 10 ------------------------------------ Arsenal 4 3 1 0 8 4 10 Brighton 4 3 0 1 12 6 9 Crystal Palace 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 Brentford 4 1 3 0 8 5 6 Nottm Forest 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 Aston Villa 4 2 0 2 8 9 6 Man Utd 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 Chelsea 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 Fulham 4 1 1 2 4 10 4 Newcastle 4 1 0 3 7 7 3 Wolves 4 1 0 3 4 8 3 Bournemouth 4 0 2 2 4 8 2 Sheff Utd 4 0 1 3 4 7 1 ------------------------------------ Everton 4 0 1 3 2 8 1 Luton 3 0 0 3 2 9 0 Burnley 3 0 0 3 3 11 0 Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, bottom three relegated