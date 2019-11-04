UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 11 10 1 0 25 9 31 Man City 11 8 1 2 34 10 25 Leicester 11 7 2 2 27 8 23 Chelsea 11 7 2 2 25 17 23 Arsenal 11 4 5 2 16 15 17 Sheff Utd 11 4 4 3 12 8 16 Bournemouth 11 4 4 3 14 13 16 Brighton 11 4 3 4 14 14 15 Crystal Palace 11 4 3 4 10 14 15 Man Utd 11 3 4 4 13 11 13 Tottenham 11 3 4 4 17 16 13 Wolves 11 2 7 2 14 14 13 West Ham 11 3 4 4 14 17 13 Burnley 11 3 3 5 14 18 12 Newcastle 11 3 3 5 9 17 12 Aston Villa 11 3 2 6 16 18 11 Everton 11 3 2 6 11 17 11 Southampton 11 2 2 7 10 27 8 Norwich 11 2 1 8 11 26 7Watford 11 0 5 6 6 23 5afp

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Norwich Brighton Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

ADNOC celebrates Flag Day

3 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed, World Economic Forum Preside ..

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends Fourth Meeting of the ..

4 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes delegation from Enterprise Europe n ..

4 hours ago

Global Future Councils discuss future of technolog ..

4 hours ago

Moahmmed bin Rashid attends Commercial Bank of Dub ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.