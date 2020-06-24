Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Tuesday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 30 27 2 1 66 21 83 Man City 30 20 3 7 76 31 63 Leicester 31 16 7 8 59 29 55 Chelsea 30 15 6 9 53 40 51 ------------------------------------- Man Utd 30 12 10 8 45 31 46 ------------------------------------- Wolves 30 11 13 6 43 34 46 Sheff Utd 30 11 11 8 30 28 44 Tottenham 30 11 9 10 48 41 42 Crystal Palace 30 11 9 10 28 32 42 Arsenal 30 9 13 8 41 41 40 Burnley 30 11 6 13 34 45 39 Everton 30 10 8 12 37 46 38 Newcastle 30 10 8 12 28 41 38 Southampton 30 11 4 15 38 52 37 Brighton 31 7 12 12 34 41 33 Watford 30 6 10 14 28 45 28 West Ham 30 7 6 17 35 52 27 ------------------------------------- Bournemouth 30 7 6 17 29 49 27 Aston Villa 30 7 5 18 35 58 26 Norwich 30 5 6 19 25 55 21 Notes: -- Top four qualify for Champions League (Manchester City banned from European competion for two years pending appeal verdict) -- Fifth place qualifies for Europa League-- Bottom three relegatedafp