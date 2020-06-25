UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 30 27 2 1 66 21 83 Man City 30 20 3 7 76 31 63 Leicester 31 16 7 8 59 29 55 Chelsea 30 15 6 9 53 40 51 ------------------------------------- Man Utd 31 13 10 8 48 31 49 ------------------------------------- Wolves 31 12 13 6 44 34 49 Tottenham 31 12 9 10 50 41 45 Sheff Utd 31 11 11 9 30 31 44 Crystal Palace 30 11 9 10 28 32 42 Everton 31 11 8 12 38 46 41 Arsenal 30 9 13 8 41 41 40 Burnley 30 11 6 13 34 45 39 Newcastle 31 10 9 12 29 42 39 Southampton 30 11 4 15 38 52 37 Brighton 31 7 12 12 34 41 33 Watford 30 6 10 14 28 45 28 West Ham 31 7 6 18 35 54 27 ------------------------------------- Bournemouth 31 7 6 18 29 50 27 Aston Villa 31 7 6 18 36 59 27 Norwich 31 5 6 20 25 56 21 Notes: -- Top four qualify for Champions League (Manchester City banned from European competion for two years pending appeal verdict)-- Fifth place qualifies for Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

