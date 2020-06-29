Football: English Premier League table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 31 28 2 1 70 21 86 -- champions Man City 31 20 3 8 77 33 63 Leicester 31 16 7 8 59 29 55 Chelsea 31 16 6 9 55 41 54 ------------------------------------- Wolves 32 13 13 6 45 34 52 ------------------------------------- Man Utd 31 13 10 8 48 31 49 Tottenham 31 12 9 10 50 41 45 Sheff Utd 31 11 11 9 30 31 44 Arsenal 31 10 13 8 43 41 43 Crystal Palace 31 11 9 11 28 36 42 Burnley 31 12 6 13 35 45 42 Everton 31 11 8 12 38 46 41 Southampton 32 12 4 16 41 55 40 Newcastle 31 10 9 12 29 42 39 Brighton 31 7 12 12 34 41 33 Watford 32 6 10 16 29 49 28 West Ham 31 7 6 18 35 54 27 ------------------------------------- Bournemouth 31 7 6 18 29 50 27 Aston Villa 32 7 6 19 36 60 27 Norwich 31 5 6 20 25 56 21 Notes: -- Top four qualify for Champions League (Manchester City banned from European competion for two years pending appeal verdict)-- Fifth place qualifies for Europa League-- Bottom three relegated