Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 93 -- champions Man City 36 24 3 9 93 35 75 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 63 Leicester 35 17 8 10 65 36 59 --------------------------- Man Utd 35 16 11 8 61 35 59 Wolves 36 14 14 8 49 38 56 ------------------------------ Tottenham 36 15 10 11 57 46 55 Sheffield Utd 35 14 12 9 38 33 54 Burnley 36 14 9 13 40 48 51 Arsenal 35 12 14 9 51 44 50 Everton 35 12 9 14 41 52 45 Southampton 35 13 6 16 45 58 45 Newcastle 36 11 10 15 37 55 43 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 30 45 42 Brighton 35 8 12 15 36 52 36 West Ham 35 9 7 19 44 59 34 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 34 ------------------------------ Bournemouth 36 8 7 21 37 62 31 Aston Villa 35 8 6 21 38 65 30 Norwich 36 5 6 25 26 68 21 -- relegated Notes: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth place qualifies for Europa League-- Bottom three relegated