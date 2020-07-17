UrduPoint.com
Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Thursday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 93 -- champions Man City 36 24 3 9 93 35 75 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 63 Leicester 36 18 8 10 67 36 62 --------------------------- Man Utd 35 16 11 8 61 35 59 Wolves 36 14 14 8 49 38 56 ------------------------------ Tottenham 36 15 10 11 57 46 55 Sheffield Utd 36 14 12 10 38 35 54 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 53 Burnley 36 14 9 13 40 48 51 Everton 36 12 10 14 42 53 46 Southampton 35 13 6 16 45 58 45 Newcastle 36 11 10 15 37 55 43 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 30 45 42 Brighton 35 8 12 15 36 52 36 West Ham 35 9 7 19 44 59 34 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 34 ------------------------------ Bournemouth 36 8 7 21 37 62 31 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 31 Norwich 36 5 6 25 26 68 21 -- relegated Notes: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth place qualifies for Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

