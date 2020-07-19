Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 93 -- champions Man City 36 24 3 9 93 35 75 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 63 Leicester 36 18 8 10 67 36 62 --------------------------- Man Utd 36 17 11 8 63 35 62 Wolves 36 14 14 8 49 38 56 ------------------------------ Tottenham 36 15 10 11 57 46 55 Sheffield Utd 36 14 12 10 38 35 54 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 54 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 53 Everton 36 12 10 14 42 53 46 Southampton 36 13 7 16 46 59 46 Newcastle 36 11 10 15 37 55 43 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 30 47 42 West Ham 36 10 7 19 47 60 37 Brighton 36 8 13 15 37 53 37 Watford 36 8 10 18 34 57 34 ------------------------------ Bournemouth 36 8 7 21 37 62 31 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 31 Norwich 37 5 6 26 26 70 21 -- relegated Notes: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth place qualifies for Europa League-- Bottom three relegated