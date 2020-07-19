UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Saturday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 93 -- champions Man City 36 24 3 9 93 35 75 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 63 Leicester 36 18 8 10 67 36 62 --------------------------- Man Utd 36 17 11 8 63 35 62 Wolves 36 14 14 8 49 38 56 ------------------------------ Tottenham 36 15 10 11 57 46 55 Sheffield Utd 36 14 12 10 38 35 54 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 54 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 53 Everton 36 12 10 14 42 53 46 Southampton 36 13 7 16 46 59 46 Newcastle 36 11 10 15 37 55 43 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 30 47 42 West Ham 36 10 7 19 47 60 37 Brighton 36 8 13 15 37 53 37 Watford 36 8 10 18 34 57 34 ------------------------------ Bournemouth 36 8 7 21 37 62 31 Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 31 Norwich 37 5 6 26 26 70 21 -- relegated Notes: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth place qualifies for Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Sheffield Norwich Brighton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

2 hours ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

2 hours ago

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

3 hours ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.