UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Premier League Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 93 -- champions Man City 36 24 3 9 93 35 75 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 63 Leicester 37 18 8 11 67 39 62 --------------------------- Man Utd 36 17 11 8 63 35 62 Tottenham 37 16 10 11 60 46 58 ------------------------------ Wolves 36 14 14 8 49 38 56 Sheffield Utd 37 14 12 11 38 36 54 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 54 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 53 Everton 37 13 10 14 43 53 49 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 49 Newcastle 37 11 11 15 37 55 44 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 30 47 42 Brighton 37 8 14 15 37 53 38 West Ham 36 10 7 19 47 60 37 Watford 36 8 10 18 34 57 34 ------------------------------ Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 31 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 31 Norwich 37 5 6 26 26 70 21 -- relegated Notes: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth place qualifies for Europa League-- Bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Sheffield Norwich Brighton Manchester United Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

2 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

3 hours ago

Traders demand issuance of separate HS code for Gu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.