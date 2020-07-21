Football: English Premier League table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Monday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 36 30 3 3 77 29 93 -- champions Man City 36 24 3 9 93 35 75 Chelsea 36 19 6 11 64 49 63 Leicester 37 18 8 11 67 39 62 --------------------------- Man Utd 36 17 11 8 63 35 62 Tottenham 37 16 10 11 60 46 58 ------------------------------ Wolves 36 14 14 8 49 38 56 Sheffield Utd 37 14 12 11 38 36 54 Burnley 37 15 9 13 42 48 54 Arsenal 36 13 14 9 53 45 53 Everton 37 13 10 14 43 53 49 Southampton 37 14 7 16 48 59 49 Newcastle 37 11 11 15 37 55 44 Crystal Palace 36 11 9 16 30 47 42 Brighton 37 8 14 15 37 53 38 West Ham 36 10 7 19 47 60 37 Watford 36 8 10 18 34 57 34 ------------------------------ Aston Villa 36 8 7 21 39 66 31 Bournemouth 37 8 7 22 37 64 31 Norwich 37 5 6 26 26 70 21 -- relegated Notes: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth place qualifies for Europa League-- Bottom three relegated