Football: English Premier League table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :English Premier League table after Sunday's final round of matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Liverpool 38 32 3 3 85 33 99 -- champions Manchester City 38 26 3 9 102 35 81 Manchester United 38 18 12 8 66 36 66 Chelsea 38 20 6 12 69 54 66 --------------------------- Leicester 38 18 8 12 67 41 62 Tottenham 38 16 11 11 61 47 59 ------------------------------ Wolves 38 15 14 9 51 40 59 Arsenal 38 14 14 10 56 48 56 Sheffield United 38 14 12 12 39 39 54 Burnley 38 15 9 14 43 50 54 Southampton 38 15 7 16 51 60 52 Everton 38 13 10 15 44 56 49 Newcastle 38 11 11 16 38 58 44 Crystal Palace 38 11 10 17 31 50 43 Brighton 38 9 14 15 39 54 41 West Ham 38 10 9 19 49 62 39 Aston Villa 38 9 8 21 41 67 35 ------------------------------ Bournemouth 38 9 7 22 40 65 34 -- relegated Watford 38 8 10 20 36 64 34 -- relegated Norwich 38 5 6 27 26 75 21 -- relegated Notes: -- Top four qualify for Champions League-- Fifth and sixth places qualify for Europa League-- Bottom three relegated