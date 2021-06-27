UrduPoint.com
Football: Euro 2020 Results

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Football: Euro 2020 results

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Euro 2020 results on Sunday (aet denotes after extra time): Last 16 In Budapest Netherlands 0 Czech Republic 2 (Holes 68, Schick 80) Playing later (all times GMT) In Seville, Spain Belgium v Portugal (1900) Monday, June 28 In Copenhagen Croatia v Spain (1600) In Bucharest France v Switzerland (1900) Tuesday, June 29 In London England v Germany (1600) In Glasgow, Scotland Sweden v Ukraine (1900) Played Saturday In Amsterdam Wales 0 Denmark 4 (Dolberg 27, 48, Maehle 88, Braithwaite 90+4) In LondonItaly 2 (Chiesa 95, Pessina 105) Austria 1 (Kalajdzic 114)(aet, 0-0 in normal time)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

