UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Euro 2020 Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:40 AM

Football: Euro 2020 results - 1st update

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Euro 2020 results on Saturday: Group F In Budapest Hungary 1 (Fiola 45+2) France 1 (Griezmann 66) In Munich, Germany Portugal 2 (Ronaldo 15, Jota 67) Germany 4 (Dias 35-og, Guerreiro 39-og, Havertz 51, Gosens 60) Playing later (all times GMT) Group E In Seville, Spain Spain v Poland (1900) Played Friday Group E In Saint Petersburg, Russia Sweden 1 (Forsberg 77-pen) Slovakia 0 Group D In Glasgow, Scotland Croatia 1 (Perisic 47) Czech Republic 1 (Schick 37-pen) In London England 0 Scotland 0 Thursday Group C In Bucharest Ukraine 2 (Yarmolenko 29, Yaremchuk 34) North Macedonia 1 (Alioski 57) Group B In Copenhagen Denmark 1 (Poulsen 2) Belgium 2 (T.

Hazard 55, De Bruyne 70) Group C In Amsterdam Netherlands 2 (Depay 11-pen, Dumfries 67) Austria 0 Wednesday Group B In Saint Petersburg, Russia Finland 0 Russia 1 (Miranchuk 45+2) Group A In Baku Turkey 0 Wales 2 (Ramsey 42, Roberts 90+5) In RomeItaly 3 (Locatelli 26, 52, Immobile 89) Switzerland 0

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey France Germany Baku London Munich Budapest Amsterdam Bucharest Seville Dumfries Glasgow Petersburg Wales Austria Spain Belgium Portugal Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Switzerland Sweden Finland Croatia Macedonia Netherlands Hungary Denmark Euro 2020 All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

60 minutes ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

1 hour ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

1 hour ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

1 hour ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

2 hours ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.