Football: Euro 2020 results - 1st update

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Euro 2020 results on Saturday: Group F In Budapest Hungary 1 (Fiola 45+2) France 1 (Griezmann 66) In Munich, Germany Portugal 2 (Ronaldo 15, Jota 67) Germany 4 (Dias 35-og, Guerreiro 39-og, Havertz 51, Gosens 60) Playing later (all times GMT) Group E In Seville, Spain Spain v Poland (1900) Played Friday Group E In Saint Petersburg, Russia Sweden 1 (Forsberg 77-pen) Slovakia 0 Group D In Glasgow, Scotland Croatia 1 (Perisic 47) Czech Republic 1 (Schick 37-pen) In London England 0 Scotland 0 Thursday Group C In Bucharest Ukraine 2 (Yarmolenko 29, Yaremchuk 34) North Macedonia 1 (Alioski 57) Group B In Copenhagen Denmark 1 (Poulsen 2) Belgium 2 (T.

Hazard 55, De Bruyne 70) Group C In Amsterdam Netherlands 2 (Depay 11-pen, Dumfries 67) Austria 0 Wednesday Group B In Saint Petersburg, Russia Finland 0 Russia 1 (Miranchuk 45+2) Group A In Baku Turkey 0 Wales 2 (Ramsey 42, Roberts 90+5) In RomeItaly 3 (Locatelli 26, 52, Immobile 89) Switzerland 0