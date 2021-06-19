UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Euro 2020 Tables

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:10 AM

Football: Euro 2020 tables

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Euro 2020 group tables ahead of Friday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals scored, goals conceded, points): Group A Italy 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 -- qualified Wales 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Switzerland 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Turkey 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Group B Belgium 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 -- qualified Russia 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Finland 2 1 0 0 1 1 3 Denmark 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Group C Netherlands 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 -- qualified Austria 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 North Macedonia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 -- eliminated Group D Czech Republic 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Croatia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Group E Sweden 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Spain 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Group F Portugal 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 France 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Hungary 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 -- Note: Top two teams in each of the six groups progress to last 16, along with four best third-placed sides

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey France Germany Progress Wales Austria Spain Italy Belgium Portugal Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Switzerland Sweden Finland Croatia Macedonia Netherlands Hungary Denmark Euro 2020 Best Top

Recent Stories

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

1 hour ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

2 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-ori ..

1 hour ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad Police arrests nine outlaws

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.