Football: Euro 2020 tables

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Euro 2020 group tables after Monday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals scored, goals conceded, points): Group A Italy 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 -- qualified Wales 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 -- qualified Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 5 4 Turkey 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 -- eliminated Group B Belgium 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 -- qualified Russia 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 Finland 2 1 0 0 1 1 3 Denmark 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Group C Netherlands 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 -- qualified Austria 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 -- qualified Ukraine 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 North Macedonia 3 0 0 3 2 8 0 -- eliminated Group D Czech Republic 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 England 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Croatia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 Scotland 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Group E Sweden 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Spain 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 Poland 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Group F France 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Germany 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Portugal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3 Hungary 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 -- Note: Top two teams in each of the six groups progress to last 16, along with four best third-placed sides