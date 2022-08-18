UrduPoint.com

Football: Europa Conference League Result

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Football: Europa Conference League result

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Europa Conference League result on Wednesday: Play-offs, first legDjurgardens (SWE) 3 (Edvardsen 9, Ekdal 54, Wikheim 65) APOEL (CYP) 0afp

