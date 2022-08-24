Football: Europa Conference League result

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Europa Conference League result on Tuesday: Play-offs, second leg APOEL (CYP) 3 (Maglica 7, Blum 23, Marquinhos 74) Djurgardens (SWE) 2 (Andersson 68, Asoro 90+1)Djurgardens won 5-3 on aggregate