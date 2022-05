Paris, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Europa Conference League results on Thursday: Semi-finals, second legs In Marseille, France Marseille (FRA) 0 Feyenoord (NED) 0 Feyenoord win 3-2 on aggregate In Rome Roma (ITA) 1 (Abraham 11) Leicester City (ENG) 0 Roma win 2-1 on aggregate -- Final on May 25 in Tirana