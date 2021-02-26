UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: Europa League Last 16 Draw

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Football: Europa League last 16 draw

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Draw for the last 16 of the Europa League following Friday's draw in Nyon: Ajax v Young Boys Dynamo Kiev v Villarreal Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk Olympiakos v Arsenal Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United v AC Milan Slavia Prague v Rangers Granada v Molde Two-legged ties will be played on March 11 and March 18, with kick-off times split between 1755 GMT and 2000 GMT

More Stories From Miscellaneous

