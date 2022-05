Paris, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Europa League results on Thursday: Semi-finals, second leg In Frankfurt, Germany Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 1 (Borre 26) West Ham (ENG) 0 Eintracht Frankfurt win 3-1 on aggregate In Glasgow, Scotland Rangers (SCO) 3 (Tavernier 19, Kamara 24, Lundstram 81) RB Leipzig (GER) 1 (Nkunku 71) Rangers win 3-2 on aggregate -- Final on May 18 in Seville, Spain