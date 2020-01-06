UrduPoint.com
Football: FA Cup Results

London, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :FA Cup third round results on Sunday: Bristol Rovers 2 (Clarke-Harris 6-pen, Craig 32) Coventry 2 (Walsh 31, Craig 53-og) Burton 2 (Edwards 45, Fraser 90) Northampton 4 (Adams 10, Watson 23, Goode 45, Hoskins 70) Charlton 0 West Brom 1 (Zohore 32) Chelsea 2 (Hudson-Odoi 6, Barkley 33) Nottingham Forest 0 Crewe 1 (Green 48) Barnsley 3 (Brown 3, Chaplin 75, Thomas 90) Crystal Palace 0 Derby 1 (Martin 32) Middlesbrough 1 (Fletcher 50) Tottenham 1 (Moura 61) QPR 5 (Hugill 21, 45, Samuel 29, Wallace 76, Scowen 90) Swansea 1 (Byers 60) Sheffield Utd 2 (Robinson 8, Clarke 60) AFC Fylde 1 (Williams 78) Playing later Liverpool v Everton (1601 GMT), Gillingham v West Ham (1816 GMT) Played Saturday Birmingham 2 (Crowley 4, Bela 90) Blackburn 1 (Armstrong 61-pen) Bournemouth 4 (Billing 8, 79, C Wilson 67, Solanke 82) Luton 0 Brentford 1 (Marcondes 43) Stoke 0 Brighton 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 (Reach 65) Bristol City 1 (Diedhiou 30) Shrewsbury 1 (Goss 48) Burnley 4 (Rodriguez 8, 52, Pieters 15, Hendrick 23) Peterborough 2 (Toney 39, Jade-Jones 76) Cardiff 2 (Paterson 50, Whyte 55) Carlisle 2 (Bridge 12, McKirdy 45+2) Fleetwood 1 (McAleny 90+1) Portsmouth 2 (Bolton 66, Harness 71) Fulham 2 (Knockaert 54, Arter 74) Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 63) Leicester 2 (Pearce 19-og, Barnes 40) Wigan 0 Manchester City 4 (Zinchenko 20, Aguero 42, Harwood-Bellis 58, Foden 76) Port Vale 1 (Pope 35) Millwall 3 (Smith 7, Mahoney 64-pen, Bradshaw 82) Newport 0 Oxford United 4 (Hall 52, Baptiste 66, Fosu-Henry 84, Taylor 87-pen) Hartlepool 1 (Kitching 9) Preston 2 (Bodin 48, Harrop 84) Norwich 4 (Idah 2, 38, 61-pen, Hernandez 28) Reading 2 (Baldock 56, Loader 66) Blackpool 2 (Delfounesco 28, Gnanduillet 60) Rochdale 1 (Wilbraham 79) Newcastle 1 (Almiron 17) Rotherham 2 (Smith 20, Vassell 43) Hull 3 (Eaves 16, 66, 90+2) Southampton 2 (Smallbone 47, Vokins 87) Huddersfield 0 Watford 3 (Dele-Bashiru 12, Chalobah 14, Pereyra 34) Tranmere 3 (Jennings 65, Monthe 78, Mullin 87-pen) Wolves 0 Manchester United 0 Playing MondayArsenal v Leeds (1956 GMT)

