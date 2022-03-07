UrduPoint.com

Football Fan Shot And Killed In Brazil

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Football fan shot and killed in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A football fan was shot and killed Sunday during a clash of rival supporters in the Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, just hours before a game between Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro, police said Sunday.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and died later in hospital.

A passer-by, who was at the scene of the fight, was shot in the shoulder.

His condition was described as "stable".

The fight involved around 50 fans who fought a running battle in the streets.

Gunshots were heard, several cars were destroyed and windows smashed.

Three weeks ago, a supporter was shot and killed in Sao Paulo during a fight near the Palmeiras stadium.

Cruzeiro, currently in the second division, and Atletico Mineiro, the defending Brazilian champions, were due to face each other later Sunday in a regional championship game.

>