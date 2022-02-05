Football: Five Africa Cup of Nations finals facts

Yaoundé, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Five Africa Cup of Nations finals facts ahead of the title decider between Egypt and Senegal in Yaounde on Sunday: -- There have been 31 finals, including one replay, with 65 goals scored at an average of 2.09 per match. Ethiopia beat Egypt 4-2 after extra time in the title decider with the most goals while six ended goalless.

-- A 1-0 scoreline is the most common with eight finals decided by a solitary goal, most recently in 2019 when Algeria edged Senegal in Cairo. There have been six 0-0 draws and the third most frequent scoreline was 2-0, which occurred four times.

-- Eight finals have been decided by penalty shoot-outs with Egypt (two wins from two), Cameroon (2 from 3), Ivory Coast (2 from 4), Zambia (1 from 1) and Ghana (1 from 3) victorious.

Egypt defeated the Ivory Coast and hosts Cameroon on penalties en route to this year's final against Senegal.

-- Mohamed al Attar holds the individual record for goals in a final, scoring all four when Egypt beat Sudan 4-0 in 1957. Congolese Ndaye Mulamba (twice), Ghanaians Edward Acquah, Opoku Afriyie and Frank Odei, Nigerians Emmanuel Amunike and Segun Odegbami and South African Mark Williams scored two each.

-- Odegbami and Algerian Baghdad Bounedjah share the record for the fastest goal by netting in the second minute. The latest goal came from Zambian Brighton Sinyangwe in the 120th minute of the 1974 final against Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo).