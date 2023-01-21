- Home
Football: French Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 11:30 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :French Cup result on Friday: Last 32Marseille 1 (Guendouzi 59) Rennes 0
