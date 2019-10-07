UrduPoint.com
Football: French Ligue 1 Leading Scorers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 leading scorers

Paris, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :French Ligue 1 leading scorers after the weekend matches: 7: Osimhen (Lille) 6: Ben Yedder (Monaco), Dembele (Lyon), Diallo (Metz) 5: Benedetto (Marseille)4: Alioui (Angers), Depay (Lyon), Koulouris (Toulouse), Neymar (Paris SG), Slimani (Monaco)3: Briand (Bordeaux), Choupo Moting (Paris SG), Coulibaly (Nantes), Cyprien (Nice), de Preville (Bordeaux), Delort (Montpellier), Denkey (Nîmes), Dia (Reims), Guirassy (Amiens), Hamouma (Saint-Etienne), Mendoza (Amiens), Niang (Rennes), Ninga (Angers), Tavares (Dijon)

