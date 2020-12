Football: French Ligue 1 result

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Saturday: Marseille 2 (Thauvin 5, Benedetto 13) Monaco 1 (Ben Yedder 79-pen) Playing later (GMT) Lens v Montpellier (2000) Playing Sunday Nice v Rennes (1200), Brest v Reims , Lorient v Nimes , Nantes v Dijon , Strasbourg v Metz ( all 1400), Lille v Bordeaux (1600), Paris Saint-Germain v Lyon (2000) Played FridaySaint-Etienne 0 Angers 0

