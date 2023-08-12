Football: French Ligue 1 Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 09:30 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 result on Friday, the first day of the 2023/24 season: Nice 1 (Laborde 19) Lille 1 (Diakite 90+4) Playing Saturday (times GMT) Marseille v Reims (1500) Paris Saint Germain v Lorient (1900) Sunday Brest v Lens (1100)Clermont v Monaco (1300) Montpellier v Le Havre (1300)Nantes v Toulouse (1300) Rennes v Metz (1505) Strasbourg v Lyon (1845)