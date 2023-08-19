Football: French Ligue 1 Result
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 10:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 result on Friday: Metz 2 (Sabaly 65, Mikautadze 71) Marseille 2 (Soglo 14, Vitinha 82) Playing Saturday (all times 1300 GMT unless stated) Lyon v Montpellier (1700), Toulouse v Paris Saint-Germain (1900) SundayLille v Nantes (1100), Le Havre v Brest, Lorient v Nice, Reims v Clermont, (1300 GMT), Monaco v Strasbourg (1700) Lens v Rennes (1845)