Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Friday: Rennes 0 Bordeaux 1 (Ben Arfa 36) Playing later (2000 GMT) Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain Saturday Brest v Saint-Etienne (1600 GMT) Sunday Nantes v Metz (1200 GMT), Dijon v Lens, Montpellier v Strasbourg , Reims v Nimes ( all 1400 GMT), Angers v Lyon (1600 GMT), Lille v Lorient (2000 GMT) Postponed due to coronavirus casesMarseille v Nice

