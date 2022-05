Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Sunday: Metz 3 (Pajot 27, Lamkel Ze 40, Boulaya 90) Lyon 2 (Dembele (44, 84) Playing later (1300GMT kick-offs unless stated) Clermont v Montpellier, Angers v Bordeaux, Reims v Lens, Lorient v Marseille (1505), Paris Saint-Germain v Troyes (1845) Played Saturday Brest 0 Strasbourg 1 (Gameiro 72) Played FridayLille 1 (Gomes 69) Monaco 2 (Tchouameni 42, 75)