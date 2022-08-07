Football: French Ligue 1 results

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Sunday, on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season (kick-off times GMT): Toulouse 1 (Dallinga 20) Nice 1 (Ramsey 78) Playing later: Lens v Brest, Angers v Nantes, Montpellier v Troyes, Lille v Auxerre (all 1300), Rennes v Lorient (1505), Marseille v Reims (1845) Played Saturday Strasbourg 1 (Diallo 65) Monaco 2 (Diatta 43, Diop 53) Clermont 0 Paris Saint-Germain 5 (Neymar 9, Hakimi 26, Marquinhos 38, Messi 80, 86) Played FridayLyon 2 (Tete 11, Lacazette 21-pen) AC Ajaccio 1 (Mangani 30-pen)