Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Wednesday: Angers 2 (Boufal 59-pen, Hunou 67) Reims 4 (Munetsi 23, Ito 45+1, Balogun 70-pen, Flips 90) Lyon 2 (Tete 29, Toko Ekambi 72) Auxerre 1 (Autret 80) Monaco 2 (Maripan 10, Fofana 63) Troyes 4 (Tardieu 22-pen, Odobert 45+2, Balde 48, Salmier 78) Montpellier 2 (Nordin 28, Wahi 76) Ajaccio 0 Strasbourg 1 (Diallo 28) Nantes 1 (Mohamed 85) Playing later (all 1900 GMT)Lens v Lorient, Lille v Nice, Marseille v Clermont, Rennes v Brest, Toulouse v Paris Saint-Germain

