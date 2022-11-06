Football: French Ligue 1 Results
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2022 | 08:20 PM
Paris, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Sunday: Lorient 1 (Moffi 53) Paris Saint-Germain 2 (Neymar 9, Pereira 81) Playing later (1400GMT unless stated): Clermont v Montpellier, Nice v Brest, Reims v Nantes, Toulouse v Monaco, Lille v Rennes (1605), Marseille v Lyon (1945) Played Friday Troyes 1 (Lopes 27) Auxerre 1 (Perrin 85) Played SaturdayAjaccio 4 (Belaili 33-pen, 40-pen, El Idrissy 34, Nouri 45+3) Strasbourg 2 (Bellegarde 6, Gameiro 17)Angers 1 (Blazic 86) Lens 2 (Said 20, Medina 50)