Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :French football results from Ligue 1 on Wednesday: Ajaccio 1 (Belaili 40-pen) Angers 0 Troyes 0 Nantes 0 Auxerre 2 (Niang 30-pen, Fofana 68-og) Monaco 3 (Ben Yedder 45+3-pen, Ben Seghir 58, 85) Playing later Clermont v Lille (1800), Brest v Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain v Strasbourg (both 2000) Thursday (2000 GMT unless stated)Lorient v Montpellier (1600), Reims v Rennes (1800), Marseille v Toulouse, Nice v Lens