Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Monday: Strasbourg 2 (Diallo 41, Doukoure 54) Troyes 3 (Ripart 16, Lopes 20, Chavalerin 78) Lille 1 (David 32) Reims 1 (Cajuste 79) Playing later Montpellier v Marseille (1800), Rennes v Nice (2000) Played Sunday Angers 1 (Sima 10) Lorient 2 (Sima 79-og, Le Fee 88) Monaco 1 (Golovin 54) Brest 0 Toulouse 2 (Ratao 46, Dejaeghere 62) Ajaccio 0 Nantes 1 (Coco 74) Auxerre 0Lyon 0 Clermont 1 (Cham 87-pen)Lens 3 (Frankowski 5, Openda 28, Claude Maurice 47) Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Ekitike 8)

