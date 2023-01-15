Football: French Ligue 1 results

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Sunday: Lille 5 (Bayo 16, 47, David 45+2, 88, Virginius 75) Troyes 1 (Mama Balde 65) Playing later (all times GMT) Angers v Clermont, Montpellier v Nantes, Reims v Nice, Toulouse v Brest (all 1400), Monaco v Ajaccio (1605), Rennes v Paris Saint-Germain (1945) Played Saturday Lens 1 (Frankowski 58-pen) Auxerre 0Marseille 3 (Kolasinac 38, Sanchez 53, Veretout 59) Lorient 1 (Moffi 29)Lyon 1 (Lacazette 45+2-pen) Strasbourg 2 (Aholou 29, Diallo 32)