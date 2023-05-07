Football: French Ligue 1 results

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 result on Sunday: Angers (Sima 64) 1 Monaco (Golovin 45, Boadu 60) 2 Playing later (GMT): Ajaccio v Toulouse, Auxerre v Clermont, Lorient v Brest, Nantes v Strasbourg (all 1300), Lyon v Montpellier (1505), Troyes v Paris Saint-Germain (1845) Played Saturday Nice 2 (Laborde 50, Moffi 71) Rennes 1 (Bourigeaud 78)Reims 1 (Munetsi 21) Lille 0Lens 2 (Fofana 42, Openda 60) Marseille 1 (Payet 88)