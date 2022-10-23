Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Sunday: Angers 1 (Salama 53) Rennes 2 (Gouiri 43, Majer 90+3-pen) Clermont 1 (Allevinah 89) Brest 3 (Del Castillo 15-pen, Honorat 54, Le Douaron 68) Reims 2 (Balogun 28, Ito 87) Auxerre 1 (Niang 33) Toulouse 2 (Rouault 44, Dejaegere 55) Strasbourg 2 (Mothiba 65, Gameiro 73) Troyes 2 (Laporte 34-og, Lopes 61) Lorient 2 (Diarra 50, Boisgard 81) Playing later (all times GMT) Nice v Nantes (1505), Lille v Monaco (1845) Played Saturday Marseille 0 Lens 1 (Da Costa 78) Montpellier 1 (Wahi 70) Lyon 2 (Aouar 33, Lacazette 90) Played FridayAjaccio 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Mbappe 24, 82, Messi 79)