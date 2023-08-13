Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Sunday, on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season: Brest 3 (Del Castillo pen-45+2, pen-87, Lala 56) Lens 2 (Sotoca 11, Machado 22) Nantes 1 (Mohamed 13-pen) Toulouse 2 (Aboukhlal 62, Nicolaisen 90+1) Montpellier 2 (Adams 58, 60) Le Havre 2 (Lloris 5, Grandsir 90) Clermont 2 (Wieteska 7, Cham 53) Monaco 4 (Vanderson 26, Ben Yedder 43, 70, Akliouche 90+3) Playing later (times GMT) Rennes v Metz (1505), Strasbourg v Lyon (1845) Played Friday Nice 1 (Laborde 19) Lille 1 (Diakite 90+4) Played SaturdayMarseille 2 (Ounahi 23, Vitinha 73) Reims 1 (Ito 10)Paris Saint-Germain 0 Lorient 0

