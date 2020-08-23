Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Collated French Ligue 1 results on Sunday in the opening round of the 2020/2021 season: Monaco 2 (Disasi 45+1, Badiashile 55) Reims 2 (Dia 5, Toure 21) Lorient 3 (Wissa 51, Grbic 60-pen, Hamel 87) Strasbourg 1 (Chahiri 30) Nimes 4 (Denkey 8, Meling 31, Philippoteaux 69, Kone 84) Brest 0 Nice 2 (Gouiri 23, 75) Lens 1 (Kakuta 11-pen) Played Saturday Dijon 0 Angers 1 (Traore 22) Lille 1 (Bamba 40) Rennes 1 (Da Silva 74) Played Friday Bordeaux 0 Nantes 0 Montpellier v Lyon postponed to September 15PSG v Metz postponed to September 16Marseille v Saint-Etienne postponed to September 17