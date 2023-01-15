Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated

UrduPoint.com

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Saturday: Lens 1 (Frankowski 59-pen) Auxerre 0 Marseille 3 (Kolasinac 38, Sanchez 53, Veretout 59) Lorient 1 (Moffi 29) Lyon 1 (Lacazette 45+1-pen) Strasbourg 2 (Aholou 29, Diallo 32) Playing Sunday (all times GMT)Lille v Troyes (1200), Reims v Nice, Angers v Clermont, Montpellier v Nantes, Toulouse v Brest (all 1400), Monaco v Ajaccio (1605), Rennes v Paris Saint-Germain (1945)

