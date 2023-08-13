Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :French Ligue 1 results on Saturday, on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season: Marseille 2 (Ounahi 23, Vitinha 73) Reims 1 (Ito 10) Paris Saint-Germain 0 Lorient 0 Playing Sunday (times GMT) Brest v Lens (1100), Clermont v Monaco (1300), Montpellier v Le Havre (1300), Nantes v Toulouse (1300), Rennes v Metz (1505) Strasbourg v Lyon (1845) Played FridayNice 1 (Laborde 19) Lille 1 (Diakite 90+4)