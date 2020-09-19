UrduPoint.com
Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Saint-Etienne 3 3 0 6 0 9 Rennes 3 2 1 0 7 4 7 Monaco 3 2 1 0 5 3 7 Lille 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 Montpellier 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 Lens 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 Nice 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 Marseille 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 Angers 3 2 0 1 2 2 6 Lyon 4 1 2 1 5 3 5 Bordeaux 3 1 2 0 2 0 5 Nimes 4 1 1 2 7 6 4 Nantes 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Lorient 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 Paris SG 3 1 0 2 1 2 3 Brest 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 Reims 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Metz 3 0 0 3 0 3 0Strasbourg 3 0 0 3 1 7 0Dijon 3 0 0 3 1 7 0

