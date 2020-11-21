Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Friday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 10 8 0 2 26 3 24 Lille 10 5 4 1 17 7 19 Marseille 9 5 3 1 12 8 18 Rennes 11 5 3 3 18 15 18 Lyon 10 4 5 1 17 10 17 Monaco 10 5 2 3 17 14 17 Montpellier 10 5 2 3 16 13 17 Nice 10 5 2 3 15 12 17 Angers 10 5 1 4 15 20 16 Metz 10 4 3 3 11 8 15 Bordeaux 11 4 3 4 10 11 15 Lens 8 4 2 2 14 14 14 Brest 10 4 0 6 15 22 12 Nantes 9 3 2 4 11 13 11 Saint-Etienne 10 3 1 6 10 15 10 Reims 10 2 3 5 16 18 9 Lorient 10 2 2 6 12 17 8 Nimes 10 2 2 6 10 19 8Strasbourg 10 2 0 8 10 19 6Dijon 10 0 4 6 5 19 4