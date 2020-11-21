Football: French Ligue 1 table

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Friday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 10 8 0 2 26 3 24 Lille 10 5 4 1 17 7 19 Marseille 9 5 3 1 12 8 18 Rennes 11 5 3 3 18 15 18 Lyon 10 4 5 1 17 10 17 Monaco 10 5 2 3 17 14 17 Montpellier 10 5 2 3 16 13 17 Nice 10 5 2 3 15 12 17 Angers 10 5 1 4 15 20 16 Metz 10 4 3 3 11 8 15 Bordeaux 11 4 3 4 10 11 15 Lens 8 4 2 2 14 14 14 Brest 10 4 0 6 15 22 12 Nantes 9 3 2 4 11 13 11 Saint-Etienne 10 3 1 6 10 15 10 Reims 10 2 3 5 16 18 9 Lorient 10 2 2 6 12 17 8 Nimes 10 2 2 6 10 19 8Strasbourg 10 2 0 8 10 19 6Dijon 10 0 4 6 5 19 4

Share on Whatsapp

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

UN Chief Says 2021 May Become Year of Quantum Leap ..