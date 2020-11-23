Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Paris SG 11 8 0 3 28 6 24 Lyon 11 5 5 1 18 10 20 Monaco 11 6 2 3 20 16 20 Montpellier 11 6 2 3 20 16 20 Lille 10 5 4 1 17 7 19 Marseille 9 5 3 1 12 8 18 Rennes 11 5 3 3 18 15 18 Nice 10 5 2 3 15 12 17 Lens 9 5 2 2 15 14 17 Metz 11 4 4 3 12 9 16 Angers 11 5 1 5 15 21 16 Bordeaux 11 4 3 4 10 11 15 Brest 11 5 0 6 19 23 15 Nantes 10 3 3 4 12 14 12 Nimes 11 3 2 6 11 19 11 Saint-Etienne 11 3 1 7 11 19 10 Reims 11 2 3 6 16 19 9 Lorient 10 2 2 6 12 17 8Strasbourg 11 2 0 9 13 23 6Dijon 11 0 4 7 5 20 4